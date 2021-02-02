Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on March 1st

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BSIF opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.60 ($2.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.98. The firm has a market cap of £503.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) news, insider Paul Le Page acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

