Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

BRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of BRG opened at $10.40 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

