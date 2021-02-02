Boenning Scattergood Upgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to “Outperform”

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Middlefield Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

