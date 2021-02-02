boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB downgraded boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on boohoo group (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.