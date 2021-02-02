Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 19th

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Boston Private Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boston Private Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

