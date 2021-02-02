Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $23,145,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

