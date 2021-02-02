Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $268.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

