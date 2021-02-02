Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,791,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

