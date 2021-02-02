Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 84,000 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

