Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 89bio by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

