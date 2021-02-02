Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,774 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

