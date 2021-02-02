Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

