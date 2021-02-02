Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Wabtec accounts for about 2.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wabtec worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after acquiring an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5,553.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 453,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 428,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAB opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

