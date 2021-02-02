BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s share price was down 6.6% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 44,753,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 17,694,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of BP by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of BP by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

