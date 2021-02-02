Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 233,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,224. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 7,696.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 732,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BRF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

