Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SSD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 143,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,193. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

