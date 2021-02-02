Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 507,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 259,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

About Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

