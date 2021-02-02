BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSIG opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.