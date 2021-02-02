Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.