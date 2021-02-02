Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 12,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,725. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 239.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

