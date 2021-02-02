Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.23. Magna International reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

MGA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. 11,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,753. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

