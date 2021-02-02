Brokerages Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $312.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.49.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

