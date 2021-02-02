Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $29.15

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

