Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 1,270.31

Shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.31 ($16.60).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £24.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,394.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,270.42. Compass Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07).

In other Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) news, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.