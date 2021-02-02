Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) PT at $26.79

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

