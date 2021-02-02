Brokerages Set Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Price Target at $65.11

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $61.12 on Friday. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

