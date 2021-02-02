Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $18.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,867,659.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

