Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $12.07

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NAVI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

