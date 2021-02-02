Brokerages Set NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target at $13.69

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

NBSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $219.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

