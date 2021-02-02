Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Omeros alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 192.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.