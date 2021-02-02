Brokerages Set PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $182,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $328,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

