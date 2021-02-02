Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $314.88

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,596. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $20,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.