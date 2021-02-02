Brokerages Set Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) PT at $24.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRVL shares. Wedbush lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $125,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $175,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVL stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $787.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.