Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) PT at $52.20

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.77 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $31,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

