Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $64.42

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

