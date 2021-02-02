Brokerages Set Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) PT at $8.75

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 121.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 108,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.