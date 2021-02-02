Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,949. Roche has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $297.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $260,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 436,426 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 20.7% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 22.6% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $2,376,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

