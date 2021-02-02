Brokerages Set Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Target Price at $10.02

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $425.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

