Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after acquiring an additional 728,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.