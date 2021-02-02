Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

