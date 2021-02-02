Brokers Issue Forecasts for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.07 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

