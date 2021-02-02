Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zymeworks Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.87). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of ZYME opened at $35.64 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.