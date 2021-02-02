Brokers Set Expectations for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $257,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

