Brokers Set Expectations for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $558.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.36. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

