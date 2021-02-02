BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.42

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.42 and last traded at C$90.90, with a volume of 41890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

