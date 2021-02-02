Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE BC opened at $86.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.