Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Brunswick stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

