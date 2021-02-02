Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

