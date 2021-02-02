BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,775.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,642.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

