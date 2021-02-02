BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.34 million, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.